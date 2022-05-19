The United States Senate approved a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine on Thursday as the war waged by Russia nears its third month.

The 86-1 vote sends the sweeping package to President Joe Biden's desk, who is expected to sign it. All of the opposition came from Republicans.

The House approved the bill last week.

The package is significantly more than the $33 billion requested by Biden in April as he and his administration continue to warn that existing funds and authorities to transfer arms from existing U.S. stockpiles have run dry.

The bill would give Kyiv billions of dollars in new military and economic assistance and provide $5 billion to assist the global response to a growing food insecurity crisis and rising food prices caused by Russia's assault. Ukraine is normally a major food exporter and the war has had devastating effects on global agricultural markets.

There is $6 billion set aside to fund the arming, training and supplying of the Ukrainian military, with about $8.7 billion to replenish U.S. weapons stocks that have been used to arm Kyiv.

An additional $3.9 billion is allocated for the U.S.' European Command, and the bill would increase a congressional cap on funding for friendly nations from $450 million to $950 million.

The massive spending bill comes on top of roughly $13.6 billion allocated by Congress in March.

Biden praised Congress for the bipartisan passage that will allow the U.S. "to send even more weapons and ammunition to Ukraine."

He thanked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

"Together with the contributions of our Allies and partners, we will keep security, economic, food, and humanitarian assistance flowing to Ukraine, across the region, and around the world, and further strengthen Ukraine, both on the battlefield and at the negotiating table," he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Russia's chief of the General Staff discussed the situation in Ukraine with U.S. Chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley in a telephone call Thursday.

The discussion was held at the initiative of the American side, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Issues of mutual interest were discussed, including the situation in Ukraine," it added.

Russia started what it calls "a special military operation," on Feb. 24, aiming to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine.

For Western countries, however, it is a war, and they have imposed severe sanctions in response.

The military action has left thousands dead and wounded, and forced more than 5.7 million people to flee Ukraine.