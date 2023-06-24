Russian mutineering Wagner mercenaries were "moving across" the Lipetsk region, about 360 kilometers (225 miles) south of Moscow, the regional governor said Saturday, en route to Moscow after vowing to overthrow Russia's military leadership.

"Hardware of the Wagner mercenary group is moving across the territory of the Lipetsk region," governor Igor Artamonov said on Telegram. "I remind you that residents are strongly recommended not to leave their houses or to make trips on any mode of transport."

Authorities "are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the population," Artamonov said as he did not elaborate.