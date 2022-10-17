A warplane crashed into a residential building in the Russian port city of Yeysk on Monday, after engine failure, Russian news agencies and defense ministry said.

Unconfirmed footage on social media showed a large fireball erupting from what appeared to be a multi-story building. There was no immediate information on casualties.

RIA news agency said the plane was an Su-34 and crashed during a training flight from a military airfield. TASS said the crash was caused by an engine fire. The Defense Ministry said Su-34 bomber came down after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff. It said that both crewmembers bailed out safely, but the plane crashed into a residential area, causing a fire as tons of fuel exploded on impact.

Regional Gov. Veniamin Kondratyev said that emergency services were working to put out the fire.

Local authorities said that the massive blaze engulfed several floors of an apartment building and at least 15 apartments were affected. They had no immediate information about casualties.

Yeysk is located on the Sea of Azov which separates southern Ukraine and southern Russia.