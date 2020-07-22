Homes have been evacuated in three areas near the southern Greek city of Corinth as firefighters struggled to contain a hillside blaze.
Greece's Fire Service said two water-dropping planes and three helicopters also were dispatched Wednesday to fight the wildfire in the seaside village of Kechries located 80 kilometers (50 miles) southwest of Athens.
Authorities said firefighters also responded to a separate fire about 200 kilometers (125 miles) further west near ancient Olympia, birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games.
