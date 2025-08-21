Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is open to meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, but only after allies agree on security guarantees to prevent future attacks once the war ends.

In comments released Thursday, he also warned both sides were preparing for further fighting, with Russia building up troops on the southern front line and Ukraine test-launching a new long-range cruise missile.

U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking to end Russia's three-and-a-half-year invasion of Ukraine with a flurry of talks with Zelenskyy and Putin, upending a yearslong Western policy of isolating the Russian leader.

"We want to have an understanding of the security guarantees architecture within seven to 10 days," Zelenskyy said, in comments to reporters released for publication Thursday.

"We need to understand which country will be ready to do what at each specific moment," he said. A group of allies led by Britain and France are putting together a military coalition to support the guarantees.

Once an outline of the security guarantees is agreed, Trump would like to see a bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian leader said.

But he added that any meeting with the Russian leader should he held in a "neutral" European country and ruled out any summit in Moscow.

"Switzerland, Austria -- we agree... For us, Turkey (Türkiye) is a NATO country and part of Europe. And we are not opposed," Zelenskyy said of possible venues.

Russian troop build up

And he added that he did not want China playing any role in guaranteeing Ukraine's security, citing Beijing's alleged support for Moscow.

"We do not need guarantors who do not help Ukraine and did not help Ukraine at the time when we really needed it," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader's comments came as Russia launched hundreds of drones and missiles against Ukraine overnight in the biggest barrage since mid-July, killing one person and wounding many others.

Ukrainian officials said Thursday that the barrage of 574 drones and 40 missiles showed Russia was not serious about a peace deal, despite intensive U.S. diplomatic efforts in recent days.

Zelenskyy, meanwhile, announced that Ukraine had tested a long-range cruise missile known as Flamingo that can strike targets as far as 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles) away and said mass production could begin by February.

"The missile has undergone successful tests. It is currently our most successful missile," he told reporters.

Since Trump took the White House earlier this year and began pushing for an end to the fighting, Russian forces have continued to slowly but steadily gain ground across the front line.

Zelenskyy has said that Russian forces were building up troops along the front in Zaporizhzhia region, which Moscow claims as its own along with four other Ukrainian regions.

Trump met Putin in Alaska, before bringing Zelenskyy and European leaders to Washington for separate talks earlier this week.

Zelenskyy has said the only way to end the war is a meeting with Putin, and has said Trump should be present too.

But Moscow has played down the prospect of a summit between Putin and Zelenskyy any time soon, and has said it wants to be included in discussions on future security guarantees for Ukraine.