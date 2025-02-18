President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reaffirmed Ukraine’s demand for Western security guarantees and emphasized the importance of its territorial integrity during an official visit to Türkiye on Tuesday.

"As a country, we want peace. We want the war to end. However, we want the end of this war to be based on certain security guarantees."

"We expect these security guarantees to be provided by the U.S., the EU, Türkiye, and all of Europe," Zelenskyy said, speaking at the opening ceremony of Ukraine’s new embassy building in Ankara.

The president emphasized that Ukraine will never compromise on its territorial integrity and sovereignty, asserting that he cannot act against the Ukrainian Constitution.

"We will never, under any circumstances, recognize our temporarily occupied territories as part of Russia. They are part of Ukraine," he declared.

Zelenskyy also reaffirmed Ukraine’s commitment to reclaiming its occupied territories through diplomacy, stressing: "Because we do not want to lose our people. Our people are our greatest treasure."

He added that these issues would also be discussed during his meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan later in the day.

Türkiye’s mediation, humanitarian role

Zelenskyy noted that he had held result-oriented discussions with President Erdoğan, acknowledging Türkiye’s significant role as a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine war.

He particularly highlighted Türkiye’s efforts in facilitating prisoner exchanges and ensuring food security.

"Bringing Ukrainians back home" remains a crucial issue for Ukraine, he noted, while also thanking Türkiye for helping to establish a food corridor that allowed shipments of Ukrainian grain to reach those in need.

"Thanks to Türkiye’s efforts, we were able to establish a food corridor. However, due to Russia, this corridor was disrupted, and people around the world, especially those in need, could not access these products," he said.

Zelenskyy expressed appreciation for all countries working to maintain food security, highlighting shipments of Ukrainian grain to African nations and Syria.

Symbolic embassy opening

The Ukrainian president described the inauguration of the new embassy building as "highly symbolic," noting the presence of representatives from Ukraine and the Crimean Tatar diaspora.

He emphasized that the project had his full support from its inception and praised the contribution of Andrii Sybiha, Ukrainian foreign minister and former ambassador to Ankara.

As part of Ukraine’s diplomatic efforts, Zelenskyy also announced the appointment of Neriman Celal as Ukraine’s new ambassador to Ankara.

Diplomacy to end war

Reiterating Ukraine’s commitment to diplomacy as a means of resolving the war, Zelenskyy called on all mediators, including Russian, American, and European actors, to engage in meaningful dialogue.

However, he made clear that Ukraine will not accept any outcome that compromises its territorial integrity or sovereignty.

Ukraine recognizes the Crimean Tatars as an indigenous people of Ukraine, he affirmed, further highlighting Kyiv’s firm stance on reclaiming occupied territories through diplomatic means while maintaining a strong commitment to national sovereignty.