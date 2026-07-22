Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker in Kyiv on Wednesday to discuss licensing the domestic production of Patriot air defense systems as Ukraine seeks to strengthen its air defense capabilities.

"We ⁠had ⁠a good talk - first and foremost on how to protect Ukrainian skies ⁠with more Patriot interceptor supplies ​through PURL. This is ​a critical ⁠priority ‌now, ‌as massive ⁠Russian attacks ‌continue ​unabated," Zelenskyy ⁠added on ⁠X.

U.S. ⁠envoys ⁠Steve Witkoff and ​Jared Kushner also ​spoke on ⁠Wednesday, the Ukrainian leader and a White House official said.

"It was a good, ⁠important conversation ⁠on how to reinvigorate diplomacy and bring peace closer," Zelenskyy wrote on X, ⁠adding that both sides will ​stay in close ​contact.

Ukraine has made significant progress in the war this year and a rift between the country’s outgoing army chief and its defense minister threatened to derail its efforts. Both men lost their jobs following Zelenskyy’s major government reshuffle last week.