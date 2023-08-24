The people of Ukraine were hailed as free people and for their fight for freedom as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the country Thursday celebrating it's second Independence Day under the Russian invasion.

"Today we celebrate the 32nd anniversary of our independence – the independence of Ukraine. A holiday of free people," Zelenskyy said in an statement on social media.

Freedom "is a value for each of us, and we are fighting for it," Zelenskyy said as the war in Ukraine enters its 19th month.

The country's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said on Telegram that the fight for independence "continues to this day – now with the imperial aggressor" Russia.

Kyiv's security service chief Vasyl Maliuk also said on Telegram that the holiday had taken on "new meanings" during the war with Moscow.

Servicemen attend a celebration ceremony of the Independence Day of Ukraine, in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 24, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

"It became not only the personification of our right to life and freedom, but also a symbol of heroism and bravery," Maliuk said.

A series of events are planned across Ukraine to mark the day.

In Brussels, EU government buildings were lit up in the blue-and-yellow colors of Ukraine overnight, and Ukrainian flags were hoisted along EU ones.

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen commended Ukrainians for their "courage, their force and enduring hope in a future of peace and prosperity in a united Europe."

"They are an inspiration to all Europeans," she said on social media.

Mission Crimea

Later Thursday, Ukraine said it flew its flag on the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula overnight after conducting a "special joint operation" there with its Navy to mark the Independence Day.

Kyiv has repeatedly said it aims to take back Crimea, which is recognized internationally as part of Ukraine but controlled by Russia since 2014, when Moscow's forces seized the peninsula.

Ukraine's GUR intelligence agency said in a statement that its special forces landed on Crimea's western shore near the towns of Olenivka and Mayak, where it "engaged in combat."

"As a result, the enemy suffered losses among personnel, enemy equipment was destroyed," it said, adding that the "state flag flew again in the Ukrainian Crimea."

Ukraine has launched multiple attacks on the Russian-annexed peninsula since the start of Moscow's invasion, and refers to the territory as "temporarily occupied" in statements.

On Wednesday, Kyiv said it destroyed a powerful Russian S-400 anti-aircraft system in that area, which it said inflicted a "painful blow" on enemy air defenses.

Moscow has also accused Ukraine of attacking the Russian-built Crimean bridge, which has been closed due to multiple incidents including a massive explosion in October last year.