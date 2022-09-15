Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's car was involved in a traffic accident in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, but he was not seriously hurt, his spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov said in a Facebook post early Thursday.

Nykyforov – who did not say when the accident occurred – said Zelenskyy's car had collided with a private vehicle.

"The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found," he said, adding the accident would be investigated.

He did not specify what injuries Zelenskyy might have suffered.

Medics accompanying Zelenskyy gave the driver of the other vehicle emergency aid and put him in an ambulance, he said.

Minutes after Nykyforov made his statement, Zelenskyy's office released the video of the night time address that the president gives every day.