President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that Ukraine has met its obligations in negotiations and should not be subjected to new demands in any peace talks, while urging Kyiv’s allies to intensify pressure on Russia, particularly through sanctions.

"We are doing everything required on our side in the negotiation process. And ‌we expect that no additional or excessive demands will be ‍placed on ‍Ukraine," he ‍said during a visit ⁠to ‍Greek Cypriot administration, which has assumed the EU's rotating presidency.