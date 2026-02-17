Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Tuesday that 2,000 children have been returned to Ukraine from Russian control as part of the "Bring Kids Back UA" initiative.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy emphasized that each return resulted from sustained efforts by Ukrainian officials, public organizations, and international partners.

"Today we have an important result – 2,000 Ukrainian children who were able to return home from Russian control as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. Each of these returns was made possible thanks to the daily work of our people, public organizations and international partners," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that "thousands" of children remain in Russia, pledging to continue efforts to bring every child home.

Russia denies Ukraine's accusations of "abducting" children. Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova has consistently said children were evacuated from conflict zones for their safety, often responding to requests from families or orphanages in areas affected by hostilities.

She has also accused Ukrainian authorities of refusing to provide information about children whose relatives in Russia seek to retrieve.