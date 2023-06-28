Billions of Muslims worldwide celebrated the first day of the religious holiday Qurban Bayram, or Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice.

This significant religious observance commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's act of obedience to Allah, as he was willing to sacrifice his son. Muslims mark the occasion with prayer, feasting, and acts of charity.

On this day, people sacrifice an animal like a goat, sheep, or cow, and then share the meat with their neighbors, family members, and those in need.

Eid al-Adha, an important holiday in the Muslim calendar, also representing the culmination of the annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

In Türkiye, a predominantly Muslim country with a rich cultural heritage, the festivities begin with early morning Eid prayers at mosques across the nation. Devout Muslims in traditional attire gather in large numbers to offer special congregational prayers and listen to sermons emphasizing on sacrifice, compassion, and unity within the Islamic faith.

Following the prayers, families and friends exchange warm greetings and wishes.

Beyond Türkiye's borders, Muslims in various countries around the world, from Europe to Southeast Asia – via Middle East and Africa – also joined in the celebrations.

In the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, citizens flocked to mosques for Eid prayers. President Ersin Tatar prayed at the Hz. Ebu Bekir El Siddik Mosque in the capital city of Nicosia, joining citizens in celebrating Eid al-Adha.

In Azerbaijan, located in the southern Caucasus region, people filled mosques in the capital city of Baku to perform prayers. They prayed for the peace and welfare of the country and the Islamic world.

In Central Asian nations such as Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, Muslims observed the Eid al-Adha prayer in masjids and mosques. As mosques reached capacity, people gathered in mosque gardens and streets, leading to street closures due to the overwhelming turnout.

In Afghanistan, large crowds gathered in mosques, especially in the capital city of Kabul, for the Eid al-Adha prayer despite security concerns. The Taliban administration implemented extensive security measures to ensure the safety of worshippers. Following the prayer, people embraced and celebrated each other's holiday.

Muslims living in Balkan countries including Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, North Macedonia, Albania, and Kosovo also welcomed Eid al-Adha with great enthusiasm.

Millions of Muslims in Arab countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Lebanon, Kuwait, and Bahrain, filled mosques for early morning Eid prayers.