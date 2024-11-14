A recent study from Leipzig University has uncovered a surge in xenophobic and anti-Muslim sentiment across Germany, raising alarms about the country’s social cohesion and democratic stability.

The study conducted by Professors Oliver Decker and Ayline Heller reveals a notable 4.8 percentage point rise in support for xenophobic views since 2022, now representing 21.8% of the population.

Particularly alarming is the sharp increase in western Germany, traditionally seen as more welcoming, where support for xenophobia spiked by 6.7 points to 19.3%.

In contrast, eastern Germany, where xenophobia has been historically higher, showed even more significant support at 31.5%.

The study also highlights an alarming rise in anti-Muslim sentiment.

Support for banning Muslim immigration in the western states surged from 23.6% in 2022 to 32.8%, while a staggering 48% of respondents reported feeling like "strangers in their own country" due to the Muslim presence – up from 36.6% just two years ago.

Adding to the concern, satisfaction with German democracy has plummeted, with nationwide approval dropping 15.4 points to just 42.3%.

The decline is more pronounced in the east, where only 29.7% of residents expressed satisfaction with the functioning of democracy, compared to 45.5% in the west.

The study also underscores the strong political ties between xenophobic views and party affiliation. Supporters of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) were the most likely to hold xenophobic views, with 60.5% agreeing with such rhetoric.

However, even followers of mainstream parties like the liberal Free Democrats (21.9%) and the Christian Democratic Union (21.5%) showed notable support for xenophobic positions.