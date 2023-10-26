A Muslim woman wearing a headscarf became the target of a suspected racist attack in Dewsbury, Yorkshire in the U.K. on Tuesday, according to the British daily Metro.

Security camera footage captured the dramatic incident, where the woman narrowly avoided an assault by a hooded man. The assailant was observed aggressively advancing toward the woman on a local street.

In the video, the man is seen carrying a large slab in both hands, which he subsequently hurls toward the woman's head. In a timely response, the woman manages to evade the projectile, sparing herself from potential harm.

Following her evasion, the woman is recorded making a quick retreat from the assailant and moving toward two nearby bystanders for safety.

In the video, the assailant casually walks away from the scene, with one hand tucked in his pocket, while the woman clutched the side of her head.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed the arrest of a 57-year-old man on suspicion of assault in connection with this incident.

A spokesperson for the police said, "We can assure residents that such incidents are treated with the utmost seriousness."