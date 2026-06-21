Scottish counterterrorism police are investigating a series of violent attacks across Edinburgh on Friday that left five men injured and that Prime Minister Keir Starmer said appeared to be motivated by anti-Muslim hatred.

Police said a 36-year-old white Scottish man was arrested following a sequence of threats, robbery and vandalism, adding that three of the five victims required hospital treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

"Absolutely appalling. ⁠No ⁠one should face violence on our streets," Starmer said on X.

"The suspect appears to be motivated by anti-Muslim hatred. I will not tolerate this – he will face the full force ⁠of the law," he added.

Assistant Chief Constable Catriona Paton condemned the violence, saying: "I want to send ​a clear message of support to all ​our communities that there is no place for ⁠racism ‌or faith-based ‌hate in a Scotland ⁠which is at ‌its best when we stand together."

The ​individual remains in ⁠custody and enquiries continue, according ⁠to police.