Scottish counterterrorism police are investigating a series of violent attacks across Edinburgh on Friday that left five men injured and that Prime Minister Keir Starmer said appeared to be motivated by anti-Muslim hatred.
Police said a 36-year-old white Scottish man was arrested following a sequence of threats, robbery and vandalism, adding that three of the five victims required hospital treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
"Absolutely appalling. No one should face violence on our streets," Starmer said on X.
"The suspect appears to be motivated by anti-Muslim hatred. I will not tolerate this – he will face the full force of the law," he added.
Assistant Chief Constable Catriona Paton condemned the violence, saying: "I want to send a clear message of support to all our communities that there is no place for racism or faith-based hate in a Scotland which is at its best when we stand together."
The individual remains in custody and enquiries continue, according to police.