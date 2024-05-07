A U.S. university has placed one of its faculties on leave amid an investigation after video footage on social media showed the teacher in question harassing a Muslim woman.

The Arizona State University (ASU) is probing the accusations against US Israeli academic Jonathan Yudelman.

"ASU is aware of the allegations against Jonathan Yudelman and is investigating them," a university spokesperson told Türkiye's Anadolu Agency in an emailed statement. "Dr. Yudelman is on leave and will remain so pending the outcome of the investigation."

The investigation was launched after witness footage showed Yudelman confronting a hijab-wearing Muslim woman at a pro-Israel counterprotest.

The video, which later went viral on social media, shows Yudelman aggressively approaching her while saying, "I am literally in your face. That's right."

"I am like literally," he says with an affectation appearing to mimic the woman as he continues to press forward, prompting her to move away.

Two men harassing a Muslim woman near a pro-Israel rally in Arizona, US, despite her repeated attempts to get away from them were identified as Jonathan Yudelman, an assistant professor at Arizona State University (ASU) and Sammy Ben, a reserve soldier in the Israeli army pic.twitter.com/TNIYSL3qch — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) May 7, 2024

As the woman continued to try to get away, telling Yudelman, "You're disrespecting my religious boundaries."

"You disrespect my sense of humanity, b****," he says as he continues to push forward menacingly, prompting the woman to walk into the roadway before she attempts to cut through a crowd of demonstrators to get away.

"Hate crime, hate crime right here. Cops, what are you doing? Hate crime right here," a woman, who may have been recording the incident, can be heard saying in the background.

It is unclear what prompted the incident, but a person can be heard saying, "We were literally just standing here." It is also unclear from the footage if any police were in the area.

The confrontation happened Sunday, according to 12 News, a local NBC affiliate television station.

The ASU website says Yudelman teaches two courses at the university – Great Debates in American Politics and Great Ideas of Politics and Ethics.