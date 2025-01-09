U.N. emergency relief coordinator Tom Fletcher said Wednesday that Syria's humanitarian situation remains critical despite some recent improvements.

Speaking to the U.N. Security Council in New York, Fletcher noted that while security has stabilized since the fall of long-time dictator Bashar Assad in early December and aid has resumed for millions, more support is urgently required.

Nearly 13 million people in Syria continue to face acute food insecurity, said Fletcher, who heads the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Foreign ministers from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Italy and Germany plan to meet in Rome on Thursday evening.

Discussions within the five big NATO countries – the Quint – hosted by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, are expected to focus on the Middle East.

A representative is set to attend the meeting on behalf of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.