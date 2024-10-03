The Palestinian health ministry said at least 14 people were killed after Israel hit the Tulkarm refugee camp in the occupied West Bank late Thursday.

The Israeli military earlier said in a statement that it had conducted a strike on Tulkarm, without providing more details.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA also reported the airstrike, saying, "Israeli warplanes struck a popular cafe in the Hammam neighborhood of Tulkarem camp with at least one missile while several civilians were present."

Rescue services, including civil defense and ambulances, rushed to the scene and transported the bodies of those killed and injured to the Martyr Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital in Tulkarem, according to the news agency.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that its teams transported the bodies of five people and one injured person to the hospital, WAFA added.

Israeli violence has surged in the West Bank since the start of the war in Gaza, with almost daily sweeps by Israeli forces that have involved thousands of arrests.