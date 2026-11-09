Iran said Monday its two-day proposal to the U.S. is the most practical roadmap for restoring security in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that progress depends on Washington’s political will.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the proposal offers a clear, time-bound framework for resolving tensions in the strategic waterway, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Speaking at his weekly press conference, Baghaei clarified that Tehran had not submitted any new proposal to Washington, stressing that Iran’s existing two-day plan remained on the table.

He said the proposal demonstrates Iran’s central role in maintaining security in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf.

Baghaei argued that restoring security to global energy routes requires Washington to demonstrate genuine political willingness to overcome the current diplomatic deadlock.

He said Iran’s demands include lifting the U.S. naval blockade, ending the war, releasing frozen Iranian assets and removing sanctions imposed in recent months.

Baghaei claimed these demands had already been accepted by Washington under the 14-point Islamabad memorandum, but accused the U.S. of subsequently violating its commitments.

The spokesman stressed that Tehran would sign and implement only an agreement that fully protects Iran’s national interests and legal rights.

He also said Iran maintains regular consultations with mediators Pakistan and Qatar, expressing appreciation for their diplomatic efforts.

On maritime security, Baghaei said all vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz must coordinate with Iranian authorities to ensure safe navigation.

He blamed recent insecurity in the waterway on US and Israeli military actions, while insisting that Iranian forces remain prepared to respond to threats.

NPT member

On nuclear cooperation, Baghaei said Iran remains a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and has not suspended its obligations to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He said U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities had disrupted normal implementation of safeguards arrangements, making it impossible for Tehran to cooperate with the agency under ordinary conditions.

Baghaei also criticized the IAEA Board of Governors and Director General Rafael Grossi for what he described as their failure to respond appropriately to the attacks.

He confirmed that IAEA inspectors had visited Iran’s Bushehr nuclear facility several days earlier, adding that Tehran’s diplomatic mission in Vienna maintains regular professional contact with the agency.

The remarks come amid diplomatic efforts to revive the Iran-U.S. understanding reached through Pakistani mediation following the military conflict that began with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28.

The 14-point Islamabad memorandum, reached in June, provided a framework for deescalation, including arrangements concerning maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions relief and the cessation of hostilities.

However, disagreements over implementation and renewed military confrontations have prevented a lasting settlement, leaving shipping through the strategic waterway subject to continuing restrictions.