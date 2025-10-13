Two Israeli lawmakers interrupted President Donald Trump’s speech to the Knesset on Monday by chanting slogans calling for recognition of Palestinian statehood and condemning the Gaza genocide.

Footage showed Ayman Odeh and Ofer Cassif, members of the left-wing Hadash Party, being removed from the Knesset plenum after raising a paper banner reading "recognize Palestine."

While the U.S. continues to reject the recognition of a Palestinian state, a total of 159 out of 193 U.N. member states have officially recognized it.

During the U.N. General Assembly meetings last month, 11 countries – the U.K., Canada, Australia, Portugal, Luxembourg, Belgium, Andorra, France, Malta, Monaco, and San Marino – formally recognized the state of Palestine.

Trump's speech before the Knesset was met with frequent applause, including for his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Trump arrived Monday in Israel after Hamas released 20 living Israeli hostages under a Gaza cease-fire agreement. He then headed to Egypt to attend a peace conference on Gaza in the Red Sea city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 67,800 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, leaving the enclave largely uninhabitable.