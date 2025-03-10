At least two people were killed after an Israeli drone attack in the Gaza Strip, despite an ongoing cease-fire, Palestinian sources said Monday.

Staff at a nearby hospital reported one death and several injuries, while the Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing local residents, reported two deaths.

There have been several deadly Israeli attacks in Gaza during the cease-fire with Hamas, which has been in place since Jan. 19.

According to the health authority, more than 48,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed by Israel in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023.

Earlier on Monday, Hamas condemned Israel for violating the terms of the cease-fire, maintaining its troops along Gaza's southern border with Egypt, stating they should have withdrawn under the terms of the deal.

Earlier on Monday, Israel sent a team of negotiators to Doha for talks aimed at extending the cease-fire.

Its first phase expired on March 1, with no agreement yet on subsequent stages that could secure a lasting end to the war.

Hamas wants immediate negotiations on the next phase, but Israel prefers extending phase one.