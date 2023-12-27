At least 20 Palestinian civilians were killed Wednesday when an Israeli airstrike targeted a building near a hospital in southern Gaza's Khan Younis.

A spokesman for the Gazan health authorities confirmed the death while dozens of others were injured.

The Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service wrote on X: "Dozens of martyrs and wounded in the bombing of a residential building in front of al-Amal Hospital."

The information could not initially be independently verified. An Israeli army spokesperson said that the reports were being investigated.

The Gazan Health Ministry said the deaths meant 195 people had been killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip within the last 24 hours.

A ministry spokesperson said as many as 16 families were affected, with a further 325 people injured.

Since the beginning of the war, 21,110 people have been killed in Gaza, the spokesperson added.