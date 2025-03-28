At least 29 Palestinians were killed Thursday in a new wave of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip amid a relentless assault on the enclave, medical sources said.

In southern Gaza, one Palestinian was killed and several others were injured in an airstrike near the al-Mashrou roundabout, east of Rafah.

Meanwhile, in al-Mawasi, Khan Younis, two Palestinians were killed and several others were wounded when an Israeli warplane bombed a tent sheltering displaced people.

Earlier, Israeli warplanes targeted a house belonging to the Omran family in al-Fukhari, east of Khan Younis, killing two Palestinians and injuring several others.

Israeli warplanes also struck a home in the l-Saftawi neighborhood, north of Gaza City, killing seven people, a medical source said.

A view shows destroyed buildings in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Palestine, March 27, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

One Palestinian was also killed in another airstrike targeting a home near Al-Quds University in Gaza City.

Another medical source reported that two more Palestinians, including a disabled person, were killed by Israeli army fire in southern Gaza City.

Seven more people were killed and two others injured in another strike on a home in Beit Lahia, a town in northern Gaza.

In central Gaza City, four Palestinians were killed, and several others were wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting a civilian gathering on Al-Nafaq Street, a medical source said.

A Palestinian child was also killed, and his family members were injured in Israeli shelling of their home in Khan Younis.

Israeli fighter jets also struck a tent sheltering displaced people in al-Mawasi, Khan Younis, killing one person and injuring several others, according to medical sources.

Medics said that Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua, a spokesperson for the Palestinian group Hamas, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the northern town of Jabalia early Thursday.

Two Palestinians were also injured in separate attacks in Rafah, while a civilian was wounded when an Israeli drone opened fire near Tibet al-Nuwairi, west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Additionally, an Israeli airstrike targeted a Palestinian naval police facility west of Nuseirat camp, but no information was available on injuries.

Israeli forces also shelled eastern Gaza City and Khan Younis, as well as the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps in central Gaza and Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia in the north, witnesses said.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing 855 people, injuring nearly 1,900, and shattering a cease-fire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas that had been in place since January.

The U.N. estimates that around 124,000 Palestinians have been displaced since Israel resumed its attacks on Gaza.

Since the beginning of the Israeli military onslaught on Gaza in October 2023, more than 50,200 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 113,900 have been injured.

In November 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.