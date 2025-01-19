A senior Hamas official has confirmed that the Palestinian resistance group had handed over three Israeli women hostages to the Red Cross on Sunday, as agreed with Israel in a cease-fire deal.

"The three women hostages were officially handed over to the Red Cross at Al-Saraya Square in the Al-Rimal neighborhood in western Gaza City," the official said. "This occurred after a member of the Red Cross team met with them and ensured their well-being."

Romi Gonen, 24, Emily Damari, 28, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, were released. Gonen was abducted from the Nova music festival, while the others were kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Damari is an Israeli-British dual citizen.

The Israeli army also confirmed the development, saying the three hostages were now with the Red Cross.

The hostages later arrived in Israel, the military announced, as the fragile cease-fire between Israel and Hamas passed the first hurdle. Their mothers were waiting to meet them.

Israeli media, carrying live footage from Qatar-based Al Jazeera, showed the three women walking to Red Cross vehicles as their convoy moved through Gaza City. The vehicles were heavily guarded from a crowd that swelled into the thousands.

No further glimpses of the three were immediately expected as they will be taken for medical assessment.

"They appear to be in good health," President Joe Biden said in brief remarks as they were arriving in Israel.

In Tel Aviv, thousands of people gathered to watch the news on large screens erupted in cheers. For months, many had gathered in the square to demand a cease-fire deal.

The cease-fire ushers in an initial six-week period of calm and raises hopes for the release of dozens of militant-held hostages and an end to the genocidal 15-month war.

A last-minute delay by Hamas put off the truce's start by nearly three hours and Israel killed at least 28 Palestinians during that time.

Next up is the release of 90 Palestinian prisoners later Sunday. In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, families and friends gathered excitedly as cars honked and people waved the Palestinian flag.

The truce, which started at 11:15 a.m. local time, is the first step toward ultimately ending the conflict and returning nearly 100 hostages taken during the Hamas incursion on Oct. 7, 2023.