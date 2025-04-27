At least 39 Palestinians were killed and several others wounded Sunday in new Israeli strikes across multiple locations in the Gaza Strip, according to medics.

A medical source confirmed that two women died in an Israeli strike on Wadi al-Arais in the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City.

In the Zeitoun neighborhood, three more people were killed, and several others were injured in Israeli shelling.

Additionally, three Palestinians lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, and another victim was pulled from the rubble after a subsequent strike in the same area.

Five more people were killed in a drone strike targeting a group of civilians in the same neighborhood, medics said.

Israeli warplanes also hit near a commercial center in the central city of Deir al-Balah, killing five people and injuring several others, a medical source said.

Another strike was reported on a house in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Eight more people were killed, including three children, when Israeli forces shelled a tent sheltering displaced civilians north of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, a medical source said.

A 17-year-old boy was also killed in an airstrike in the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Younis, medics said.

Israeli naval forces opened fire on a group of fishermen off the coast of Khan Younis, killing one fisherman and injuring another.

A Palestinian child was killed in a drone strike targeting a tent sheltering displaced families in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, a medical source said.

Witnesses said Israeli helicopters shelled the city of Rafah in southern Gaza since early morning, but no information was available on injuries.

An Israeli drone targeted a tent in the Algerian Camp, which hosts displaced Palestinians, killing five people, including four children, according to witnesses and medical sources.

An Israeli drone also targeted a cafe near the entrance of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing four Palestinians and injuring several others.

More than 52,200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 2023 in a brutal Israeli onslaught, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.