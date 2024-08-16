Four Palestinians were killed and several others, including children, were injured Friday as Israeli airstrikes hit homes and civilian gatherings across the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources at Al-Awda Hospital in Gaza confirmed two fatalities and numerous injuries after an Israeli strike targeted a house in the Mufti area, north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Witnesses also confirmed the death of one Palestinian and injuries to another in an Israeli attack west of Rafah in southern Gaza. In a separate incident, a Palestinian was killed and others were injured during an attack on a civilian gathering in the Zawaida area of central Gaza.

Israeli artillery also shelled Palestinian homes in the eastern part of the Al-Bureij refugee camp.

Ongoing military operations by the Israeli army in Rafah have included the demolition of residential blocks in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, with explosions and smoke reported from the area.

The attacks come amid crucial cease-fire negotiations in Doha, Qatar, aimed at reaching an agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Hamas has refused to participate in these talks, demanding that Tel Aviv adhere to agreements made in July, which were initially accepted by Hamas and supported by U.S. President Joe Biden, according to Israeli media.

Despite a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation for its continued offensive in Gaza, which has been ongoing since October following an attack by Hamas.

More than 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the conflict.

As the war enters its 10th month, Gaza remains devastated, with severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which has ordered an immediate halt to its military operations in Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.