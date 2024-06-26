Five countries issued travel advisories for citizens, urging them to leave Lebanon amid the escalation of violence with Israel.

On Wednesday, the Dutch Foreign Ministry on X urged its citizens to avoid travel to Lebanon and those who live there to leave as commercial flights are still operating.

Germany also issued a travel warning and asked its citizens who are currently in Lebanon to leave the country.

"Germans in Lebanon are urgently asked to leave the country. The situation at the border between Israel and Lebanon is very tense,” the Foreign Ministry said on its X account.

The Canadian government urged its nationals in Lebanon to leave the country amid an escalation of tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border.

"The safety and security of Canadians at home and abroad is Canada’s top priority," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement on Tuesday.

North Macedonia also asked its citizens on Sunday to leave Lebanon as soon as possible due to the worsening security situation there.

The warning came after Kuwait on Friday urged its citizens to avoid travel to Lebanon and those inside the country to leave as soon as possible "in view of the security situation taking place in the region."

On Wednesday, the U.K. strongly advised its citizens against all travel to Lebanon.

"FCDO advises against all travel to Lebanon due to risks associated with the conflict between Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories,” the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement.

On June 5, the U.S. Embassy in Beirut advised American citizens in Lebanon to avoid travel to areas along the borders with Israel and Syria.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 37,700 people since October following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.