Five Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Israeli army as its forces demolished the homes of two Palestinian prisoners in the northern occupied West Bank on Tuesday morning.

The Palestinian prisoners, Youssef Assi and Yahya Marei, were accused by Israeli authorities of carrying out a shooting on April 29 that killed a security guard in the settlement of Ariel.

They have not yet faced trial in Israeli military court, which exercises jurisdiction over offenses committed by Palestinians in parts of the West Bank, a territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

Before the demolition in the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan in Salfit governorate, in the northern West Bank, clashes erupted between the Israeli forces and the residents.

At least five civilians were injured by rubber bullets and dozens of others struggled to breathe due to tear gas shelling by the Israeli forces.

Israel usually demolishes the homes of Palestinians who are suspected of carrying out attacks.

Human rights activists say Israel's policy of demolishing the homes of suspected attackers amounts to collective punishment, as it can render noncombatants, including children, homeless.

Israel argues that the practice is effective in deterring some Palestinians from carrying out attacks.