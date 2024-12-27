At least 50 Palestinians, including five staff, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on one of the last functioning hospitals in northern Gaza late Thursday.

Hossam Abu Safiya, head of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, said: "an Israeli strike resulted in five martyrs among the hospital staff." The

At the other end of the Palestinian territory, the chief pediatric doctor at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis said three babies had died from a "severe temperature drop" this week as winter cold sets in.

Doctor Ahmed al-Farra said the most recent case was a three-week-old girl who was "brought to the emergency room with a severe temperature drop, which led to her death."

A three-day-old baby and another "less than a month old" died on Tuesday, he said.

Meanwhile, in central Gaza, a Palestinian TV channel said five of its journalists were killed on Thursday in an Israeli strike on their vehicle in Gaza.

Witnesses said a missile struck the van while it was parked outside Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat.

The United Nations and other organizations have repeatedly decried the worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza, particularly in the north.

The World Health Organization has described conditions at Kamal Adwan Hospital as "appalling" and said it was operating at a "minimum" level.

Earlier on Thursday, Gaza's civil defense agency said that five other people had been killed by Israeli strikes during the day in the north of Gaza.