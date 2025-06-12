At least 60 Palestinians were killed Wednesday amid fierce Israeli gunfire and airstrikes targeting areas near humanitarian aid sites in the Gaza Strip, local health officials confirmed.

The majority of the casualties occurred close to a food distribution center run by the U.S.- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) in central Gaza, underscoring the mounting dangers faced by civilians seeking vital aid in the war-torn enclave.

Medical teams at Shifa and Al-Quds hospitals reported at least 25 fatalities and dozens wounded near a pre-dawn food distribution point close to the former Israeli settlement of Netzarim.

The Israeli military said its forces fired warning shots overnight toward suspicious groups near the Netzarim Corridor, citing concerns over threats posed to troops in the combat zone.

“The IDF is aware of reports regarding injured civilians; investigations are ongoing,” the military said, emphasizing that warnings about the active combat zone were issued prior.

In the southern Gaza Strip, Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis confirmed at least 14 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire near another GHF aid site in Rafah.

Meanwhile, the GHF accused Hamas of killing at least five Palestinians traveling by bus to deliver aid, stressing the group’s commitment to its mission despite the mounting risks.

“We remain determined to provide critical aid to the people of Gaza,” GHF said, while urging strict adherence to safety protocols amid the volatile environment.

The foundation, which distributed a record 2.5 million meals Wednesday – its largest single-day delivery – has fed over 16 million people since operations began in late May.

Despite this, Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry says 163 Palestinians have died and over 1,000 wounded trying to reach aid sites since May.

The United Nations has condemned the killings and refuses to deliver aid through GHF, citing breaches of humanitarian standards linked to Israeli military protection of the foundation’s convoys.

Elsewhere in Gaza, the health ministry reported at least 11 more deaths from separate Israeli strikes across the coastal enclave.

The current violence follows nearly 20 months of war since Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, incursion on southern Israel that killed 1,200 Israelis and took 251 hostages.

The Gaza Health Ministry reports 55,207 Palestinians have died since the war began, with more than 127,000 injured, many trapped beneath rubble due to ongoing bombardments.

Israeli forces resumed heavy attacks on Gaza starting March 18, shattering a fragile ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal established in January.

International legal bodies have intensified scrutiny, with the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for Israeli leaders and the International Court of Justice reviewing genocide allegations related to the conflict.