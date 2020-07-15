At least seven ships have caught fire in the port of Bushehr in southern Iran, the Tasnim news agency reported Wednesday.
No casualties have been reported so far, the agency said.
There have been several explosions and fires around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial facilities since late June.
Last week, a container ship caught fire in Ameri Port in Bushehr.
A blast occurred at the Natanz nuclear site on July 2. No casualties or leaks of radioactive materials were reported at the site, which is Iran's primary uranium processing facility.
