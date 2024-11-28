The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) on Thursday accused Israel of blocking all efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged northern Gaza.

In a statement, UNRWA said it attempted 91 times to deliver life-saving humanitarian aid to Jabalia, Beit Lahia and Beit Sahour in northern Gaza from Oct. 6 to Nov. 25.

"82 of these attempts were outrightly denied, while nine of them were impeded," it added.

"The conditions for survival are diminishing for the 65,000-75,000 people estimated to remain there,” the U.N. agency said.

"For over 50 days, they have been facing diminishing conditions for survival."

UNRWA warned that thousands of families who fled the besieged areas in northern Gaza "are now sheltering in the cold and rain without blankets, mattresses and waterproof shelters."

"The situation is beyond miserable," it said.

Since Oct. 5, Israel has launched a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza to allegedly prevent Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping.

Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no humanitarian aid, including food, medicine and fuel, has been allowed into the area, leaving most of the population there – currently estimated at 80,000 – on the verge of famine.

More than 2,300 people have been killed since the launch of the Israeli devastating campaign on Oct. 5 in the northern Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The onslaught was the latest episode in a brutal Israeli genocide in Gaza that has killed nearly 44,300 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

Last week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its brutal war on Gaza.