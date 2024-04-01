At least eight people were killed after an Israeli airstrike hit a building near the Embassy of Iran in Syria's capital Damascus on Monday, according to reports by Iranian media outlets.

"Israeli missiles... destroyed the building of an annex to the Iranian embassy... in Damascus, killing eight people," said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The report, carried in most of the country's official outlets, gave no further details. The SNN agency earlier said the Iranian consulate and ambassador's residence were targeted, without giving further details.

Syria's SANA state news agency said a building had suffered major destruction and neighboring buildings were also damaged. It did not identify the target, which it said was located in the Mezzeh neighborhood in the vicinity of Damascus.

Earlier SANA had reported an explosion had been heard in the vicinity of Damascus and said "hostile targets" were intercepted by Syrian air defenses.

"Hossein Akbari, ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus, and his family were not harmed in the Israeli attack," Iran's Nour news agency said.

Two AFP correspondents at the site confirmed the building next to the embassy, had been razed to the ground by the strike.

Since the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, Israel has ramped up airstrikes in Syria against Lebanon's Hezbollah and Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), both of which support the government of President Bashar Assad.