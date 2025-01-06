An eighth newborn baby froze to death in Gaza on Monday amid Israel's ongoing genocidal war, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said that 35-day-old Yousef Ahmad Kalloub lost his life due to the harsh winter cold in the territory.

Earlier Sunday, U.N. Palestinian aid agency had confirmed the death of at least seven babies due to cold weather and a lack of shelter in Gaza.

The UNRWA said on X that up to 7,700 newborns in the war-torn territory are living in inadequate accommodation due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The Palestinian WAFA news agency reported in late December that four babies had died of hypothermia.

The war has caused widespread destruction in Gaza and displaced around 90% of the population of 2.3 million people, with many forced to flee multiple times.

Displaced residents live in tents that offer little protection against the cold and rain, with temperatures dropping below 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit).

Israel's genocidal war in Gaza has so far killed over 45,800 people, mostly women and children, while injuring over 109,000 others.

Tel Aviv has also imposed a stifling blockade on the enclave, leaving the territory’s entire population on the verge of famine.

A cold wave and torrential rains have even worsened conditions for the helpless civilians, leaving them struggling to live in their worn-out tents in displacement camps.

In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on the enclave.