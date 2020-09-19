The Lebanese army announced Saturday that nine people were still missing following last month’s explosion at the Port of Beirut.
A military statement said that two Syrian nationals were among those still missing after the blast.
"This file will remain open as long as investigations continue,” the statement said.
On Aug. 4, a huge explosion in the Port of Beirut rocked the city, killing 192 people and injuring over 6,000 people.
The blast caused damage estimated at $15 billion, according to official figures, and occurred as Lebanon was already experiencing its worst economic crisis, with a dramatic drop in the value of the Lebanese pound against the dollar.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.