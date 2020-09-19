The Lebanese army announced Saturday that nine people were still missing following last month’s explosion at the Port of Beirut.

A military statement said that two Syrian nationals were among those still missing after the blast.

"This file will remain open as long as investigations continue,” the statement said.

On Aug. 4, a huge explosion in the Port of Beirut rocked the city, killing 192 people and injuring over 6,000 people.

The blast caused damage estimated at $15 billion, according to official figures, and occurred as Lebanon was already experiencing its worst economic crisis, with a dramatic drop in the value of the Lebanese pound against the dollar.