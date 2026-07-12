Israeli gunfire and strikes killed at least five people in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, including a 9-year-old girl, Palestinian health officials said.

Medics said ⁠Israeli gunfire directed at ⁠a tent encampment on the eastern side of the al-Bureij refugee camp in central ​Gaza killed 9-year-old Tala Abu Matar. ​The Israeli ⁠military did not immediately comment on the girl's death.

An airstrike at a metal foundry in Gaza City's Sabra neighborhood killed four people. Witnesses said the site was hit with three Israeli missiles.

Israel's military acknowledged the strike but provided little detail.

The cease-fire agreed in October 2025 between Israel and Hamas halted major fighting in the enclave, ⁠but ⁠it has failed to stop Israeli attacks that have killed more than 1,000 Palestinians since it took effect. Four Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza over the same period.

The latest violence comes as Hamas leaders visited Cairo for further talks over implementing the second phase ⁠of U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.

The discussions include Hamas disarmament and Israeli army withdrawals, according to sources close to ​the talks, adding that there had not yet been a ​breakthrough.

Nearly all of Gaza's 2 million people, most of whom have been displaced several ⁠times, ‌now live ‌on a tiny strip of ⁠land along the coast, mainly in ‌makeshift tents or damaged buildings.

Israel's two-year genocidal war on Gaza has killed over 73,000 people, mostly women and children, according to the territory's Health Ministry.

The war was triggered by the 2023 Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, which caused 1,200 deaths in southern Israel.