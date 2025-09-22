Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas on Monday vowed to hold elections within a year after the war in Gaza ends, while calling on Hamas to surrender its weapons and condemning the group’s Oct. 7, 2023 attack.

Speaking via video to an international conference on Palestine in New York, held on the eve of this week's U.N. General Assembly, Abbas said the Palestinian people seek "a state based on pluralism and the peaceful transfer of power."

The Palestinian president also urged countries that have not yet recognized the state of Palestine to do so.

Abbas was among 80 Palestinian officials whose visas were revoked by the U.S. State Department and so are unable to attend this week's U.N. events in New York in person.

Meanwhile, Abbas called on Hamas to surrender its weapons to his forces while condemning the group's attack.

"Hamas will have no role in governing (Gaza). Hamas and other factions must surrender their weapons to the Palestinian Authority," he said.

"We also condemn the killing and detention of civilians, including Hamas actions on October 7, 2023."