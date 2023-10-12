Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas called Thursday for "an immediate end to the comprehensive aggression against the Palestinian people," his office said following a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah II.

These marked Abbas' first public remarks since the Palestinian resistance group Hamas launched surprise attack against Israel and the latter's relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

"We reject the practices of killing civilians or abusing them on both sides because they contravene morals, religion and international law," he said, according to a statement.

The two leaders met in Amman and discussed "ways to stop the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and deliver aid and relief" to Gaza, the statement said.

The targeting of civilians by both Israeli forces and Hamas "contravenes morals, religion and international law," Abbas said.

According to the statement, he stressed Palestinians "renounce violence and adhere to international legitimacy, peaceful popular resistance, and political action as a path to achieving our national goals."

Abbas also "warned of the danger of the only power plant in the Gaza Strip stopping working due to running out of fuel" and urged action to secure the supply of electricity and water as well as "opening urgent humanitarian corridors."

Abbas called "for the release of civilians, prisoners and detainees."

The Palestinian Authority which Abbas heads is based in the occupied West Bank, while Hamas controls the Gaza Strip.