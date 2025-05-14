Arab countries welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to lift sanctions on Syria and praised the efforts of Türkiye and Saudi Arabia in the process.

On Tuesday, Trump said at the 2025 Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum in Riyadh that he would order the removal of "brutal and crippling” U.S. sanctions on Syria to give that country "a chance at greatness.”

He said that he made the decision after his discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with Syrian Foreign Minister Assad Hassan al-Shaibani in Türkiye, he added.

Qatar praised "Trump’s determination to lift the sanctions on the brother Arab Republic of Syria” and called it an "important step towards the stability and prosperity of the new Syria” in a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry in Doha.

The statement expressed Qatar’s "full appreciation for the efforts of fellow Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Türkiye in this context.”

It renewed its "full support for Syria’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.”

Kuwait also hailed the announcement of the U.S. president on lifting sanctions on Syria and Saudi Arabia’s efforts. "This step would support stability, prosperity, and development in Syria,” Kuwait said in an official statement.

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa sent a congratulatory message to Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, expressing his "sincere congratulations to His Excellency and the brotherly Syrian people on the occasion of Trump’s announcement of his decision to lift sanctions on Syria."

Jordan praised the U.S. president’s decision, considering it "an important step on the path of rebuilding Syria and opening new horizons for economic cooperation between Syria and the world.”

The Palestinian Presidency welcomed in a statement the lifting of sanctions and expressed optimism that the decision will constitute another step for Syria in regaining stability and restoring its pioneering role in the region, according to the state news agency WAFA.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam welcomed the decision, saying it will benefit Lebanon and the entire region. He also expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its initiative efforts.

The Yemeni Foreign Ministry welcomed the announcement, praising Saudi efforts for this "important and positive initiative."

Libya said in a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry that Trump’s announcement constitutes "a step reflecting an important transformation for Syria regionally and internationally.”

The Sultanate of Oman also hailed the U.S. decision regarding the lifting of sanctions imposed on Syria and the efforts that were put in by "all fellow and brother countries to enhance the stability in a way that supports political and economic recovery in Syria."

Iraq welcomed Trump's announcement that he would lift sanctions on Syria, expressing hope that "this step will constitute the beginning of a new phase of international cooperation to end the Syrian crisis."

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) welcomed the decision and reiterated its strong support for the Syrian people, praising Saudi Arabia's efforts in this regard, according to the state news agency WAM.

Syrian Foreign Minister Assad Hassan al-Shaibani said: "We welcome President Donald Trump's statements regarding the lifting of sanctions imposed on Syria in response to the heinous war crimes committed by the Assad regime."

"We view this announcement very positively, and we are ready to build a relationship with the United States based on mutual respect, trust, and common interests,” Shaibani told the official news agency SANA.

"President Trump can achieve a historic peace agreement and a real victory for American interests in Syria,” the minister added.

He considered that Trump "has already provided more to the Syrian people than his predecessors, who allowed war criminals to cross red lines and commit inhumane massacres."

The Syrian minister also expressed his appreciation for the sincere efforts made by Saudi Arabia to lift unjust sanctions on Syria on his official X account.

A new transitional administration was formed in Syria in January following the fall of the Assad regime.

Bashar al-Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party’s decades-long grip on power that began in 1963.