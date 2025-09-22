The fall of the Assad regime has ushered in a new "historic phase" for the region, President Ahmed al-Sharaa said Monday, as he noted that Syria has "converging interests" with Western powers and the U.S.

Speaking at a session titled "East Stage: Democracy, Security & Geopolitical Risk" with former CIA Director David Petraeus at the 2025 Concordia Annual Summit in New York, Sharaa warned that some parties are trying "to stir sectarian tensions in Syria, while others are settling their scores on Syrian soil."

Al-Sharaa is the first Syrian president to participate in the U.N. General Assembly since 1967.

"Peaceful solutions must be reached and implemented swiftly, especially in the agreement with SDF on March 10," he said.

"Restricting weapons to the hands of the state is what protects Syria from conflicts and unrest," Sharaa said.

Syria "offered SDF to integrate into the Syrian army, assured them that Kurdish rights are guaranteed, but there has been hesitation (on their part) in implementing the agreement."

The Syrian president also reiterated his call for Washington to lift sanctions on his country linked to the Caesar Act.

Al-Sharaa said the sanctions imposed on the previous Assad regime were no longer justified and were increasingly seen by Syrians as measures targeting them directly.