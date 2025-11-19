At least 11 people were killed, four others were injured Tuesday evening when an Israeli airstrike hit the Ein el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon, according to the Health Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said that four more people were injured in the attack that targeted a center inside the camp.

The drone strike hit a car in the parking lot of a mosque in the Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp on the outskirts of the coastal city of Sidon, the state-run National News Agency said.

The Israeli army claimed that the attack targeted Hamas members inside the center.

Over the past two years, Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon have killed scores of civilians and officials from the Hezbollah group as well as Palestinian factions.