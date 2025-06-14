Two people were killed in a fresh Israeli attack on a missile site in Assadabad in western Iran on Saturday, Iranian news sites reported.

Iran’s Fars News Agency reported explosions, missile strikes in three locations in the country’s western region.

Israel launched a series of blistering attacks on the heart of Iran’s nuclear program and its armed forces on Friday, killing at least 78 people and injuring more than 320.

Iran has launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israel Saturday morning, killing at least three people and wounding dozens.

Israel's assault used warplanes, as well as drones smuggled into the country in advance, to assault key facilities and kill top generals and scientists.

Israel said the barrage was necessary before Iran got any closer to building an atomic weapon, although experts and the U.S. government have assessed that Tehran was not actively working on such a weapon before the strikes. It also threw talks between the United States and Iran over an atomic accord into disarray days before the two sides were set to meet Sunday.

The Israeli military said around noon on Saturday that its fighter jets "were set to resume striking targets in Tehran."

Meanwhile, the U.N. nuclear watchdog - the International Atomic Energy Agency - confirmed in a post on X that the Isfahan nuclear site in Iran was targeted several times on Friday.

"No increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of now," the agency said.