At least 200 children have been killed in Lebanon since March 2 as Israeli attacks continue across the country, UNICEF said Thursday, warning that civilians and especially children are paying a devastating price amid escalating regional violence.

"Children in Lebanon continue to be at the sharp end of ongoing violence, displacement and exposure to traumatic events,” the U.N. organization said in a statement.

UNICEF said at least 59 children were killed or injured in Lebanon during the past week despite a cease-fire agreement that has been in effect since April 17.

According to the organization, 23 children have been killed and 93 others injured since April 17, describing the figures as "a stark reminder of the ongoing risks children continue to face.”

The agency said the overall toll among children since March 2 has reached 200 killed and 806 injured, equivalent to nearly 14 children killed or wounded every day.

"Children are being killed and injured when they should be returning to classrooms, playing with friends, and recovering from months of fear and upheaval,” the statement said.

UNICEF added that beyond the direct impact of bombs and airstrikes, an estimated 770,000 children are experiencing "heightened distress” from repeated exposure to violence, loss and displacement.

It warned that the lack of mental health and psychosocial support services within safe and stable environments could expose those children to the "serious risk of developing chronic or lifelong mental health issues.”

"Nearly a month ago, an agreement was reached to silence the weapons and stop the violence. Reality is proving to be very different. Continued attacks are killing and injuring children, deepening their exposure to trauma and leaving devastating consequences that could last a lifetime,” said Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa.

The agency called on all parties to protect children, comply with international humanitarian law and take all necessary measures to ensure the continuation of the cease-fire.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 2,896 people, injured over 8,824, and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the country’s population, according to Lebanese officials.

The Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and exchanges of fire with Hezbollah despite a ceasefire that was announced on April 17 and later extended until May 17.