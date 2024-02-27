At least 29,878 Palestinians have now lost their lives in Israel's continued attack on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

The Gaza-based Health Ministry made the statement as the Israeli deadly onslaught against Gaza enters its 144th day.

It also said 70,215 other people have been injured in the ongoing conflict.

The statement noted that in the past 24 hours, the Israeli army committed 11 massacres across the Gaza Strip which left 96 people dead and 172 others wounded.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can’t reach them," it added.

3 killed in West Bank

The Israeli army also killed three Palestinians in the occupied northern West Bank, the local Health Ministry confirmed.

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the Israeli army raided the Tubas and al-Faraa refugee camps, where they clashed with the Palestinian residents.

Three others were also wounded by the Israeli gunfire at the refugee camp, the ministry said.

The latest figure brings the Palestinian death toll from attacks by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank since Oct. 7 to 409, in addition to over 4,600 others injured.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip after the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.