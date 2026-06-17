Several tankers carrying Iranian oil have, for the first time, passed through a U.S. blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, a tracking website reported Wednesday.

The passage comes two days ahead of Washington and Tehran beginning talks on a tentative peace deal that remains vague on key issues such as Iran’s nuclear program and sanctions relief.

The talks on a final settlement are set to begin Friday at Switzerland's Burgenstock mountain resort, as news that the Hormuz Strait will reopen sent world oil prices tumbling.

Optimism that the war triggered by the Feb. 28 U.S.-Israeli strikes on Tehran might be coming to an end was dented, however, by fresh Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon.

The TankerTrackers website, which monitors oil shipments and storage, marked Iran's "first crude oil exports in two months," citing digital tracking data corroborated by satellite imagery.

"At least two National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) VLCC supertankers named DIONA (9569695) and HERO2 (9362073) have exited the US Navy blockade perimeter carrying a combined total of 3.8 million barrels of Iranian crude oil between them," TankerTrackers said on X, later adding that a third tanker had exited.

Negotiations over a final deal are to start immediately after the Swiss signing ceremony and continue during a 60-day window, leading to decisions on the fate of Iran's nuclear programme and a plan for the lifting of international economic sanctions, officials said.

The United States will allow Iran to immediately begin selling oil and fuel under the deal to end the war, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing unnamed people familiar with the agreement.

A waiver of sanctions on oil sales will take effect immediately after the signing, the Journal added, also covering services such as banking, transportation and insurance.

Some conservatives have expressed concern over the peace deal, with Senate Republicans reportedly requesting the text of the agreement and briefings from the Trump administration.

"Let's look at it and see what it actually is," Senate Majority Leader John Thune was quoted as saying in the Journal.