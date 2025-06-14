At least three Israelis were killed and 70 others were injured in retaliatory missile strikes by Iran, Israeli media reports said Saturday, as tensions remained high on the second day of open conflict, with no signs of de-escalation.

A woman who was injured in the first missile wave from Iran has been confirmed dead, according to Israel's public broadcaster Kan.

The number of Israelis injured in Iranian attacks rose to 70, as seven more Israelis were injured in the third wave of Iranian attacks, according to Israel Hayom.

Some 300 Israelis in Greater Tel Aviv were evacuated after their homes were damaged, while 100 Israelis were evacuated in the municipality of Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv, according to Channel 12.

Iranian rockets completely destroyed 9 buildings and caused damage to hundreds of apartments and vehicles in Ramat Gan, according to the daily Haaretz.

Aerial interceptions were seen over Tehran following renewed Israeli strikes, according to Israel's public broadcaster Kan.

Iran's attacks are seen as retaliation for a large-scale Israeli strike carried out early Friday which targeted the country's nuclear sites and military leaders.

The Israeli campaign killed at least 78 people, including senior military officials, and injured more than 320 - most of them civilians, including women and children - Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani said.