At least 30 people were killed and 100 others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a United Nations-run school in the northern Gaza Strip Thursday evening, the Palestinian group Hamas said.

The strike targeted Abu Hussein School affiliated with the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) in the Jabalia refugee camp, Hamas said in a statement.

The official news agency Wafa earlier said that at least 27 people were killed and 93 others were injured in the school, where thousands of displaced Gazans were sheltering.

Jabalia is the largest refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

There was no comment yet from the Israeli army on the report.

The attack came hours before a humanitarian pause is set to start between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip at 7 a.m. local time (0500GMT) on Friday.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Israeli strikes have killed more than 14,850 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.