At least 32 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others injured in Israeli airstrikes within first few hours of the Gaza truce coming to an end Friday.

"Within three hours after the humanitarian pause ended, the death toll of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks climbed to 32," the Gazan Health Ministry said in a statement.

"Dozens of people, mostly women and children, were injured," the ministry added.

The pause between Israel and Hamas, which went into effect on Nov. 24, ended on Friday morning.

Heavy gunfire and Israeli artillery shelling in the eastern Gaza Strip resumed soon after the humanitarian pause ended, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent on the ground.

There were also reports of clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian resistance groups in northern and central Gaza, the correspondent added.