At least five people died and about 80 were trapped under rubble when an unfinished 10-story building partly collapsed Monday in Iran's southern city of Abadan, officials said.

"Parts of the Metropol building, located in Abadan, capital of Khuzestan province, collapsed," state television said, noting that the premises was still under construction.

It was also claimed that the death toll is four. An initial toll confirmed that at least "four people have lost their lives and 21 others have been injured," Mojtaba Khaledi, spokesperson for the national rescue service, was quoted as saying.

At least 80 people were trapped under the rubble and rescue dogs were deployed to help locate them, according to a regional branch of the Red Crescent.

The semi-official Mehr news agency identified the building as a residential-commercial property on Amir Kabir street in the city, which is close to the border with Iraq.

State TV said emergency teams were being dispatched from other cities to help with the rescue operation, with two teams of rescue dogs, a helicopter and seven rescue vehicles already at the scene. It showed footage of angry Abadan residents shouting slogans against the city authorities.

The building is located on Abadan's busiest street where "commercial, medical and office" buildings predominate, according to state television.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.