At least 50 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza on Tuesday, according to the health ministry.

"More than 50 martyrs and around 150 wounded and dozens under the rubble, in a heinous Israeli massacre that targeted a large area of homes in Jabalia camp in the northern (Gaza) Strip," a ministry statement said.

Israeli warplanes destroyed an entire residential square in Jabalia refugee camp with six aerial bombs, according to the interior ministry spokesman.

AFP video footage from the scene showed at least 47 bodies recovered from the rubble after the strike hit several houses in the camp.

Dozens of onlookers could be seen standing on the edges of two vast craters as people searched for survivors.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed mounting international calls for a cease-fire, amid incessant bombing of civilian infrastructure and the surge in the death toll, which surpassed 8,525 as of Tuesday.

Since last weekend, the Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since the surprise offensive by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.